KKR & Co. to buy Japan real-estate manager for $2 billion1 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2022, 08:47 PM IST
KKR & Co. has agreed to acquire a Japanese real-estate joint venture between Mitsubishi Corp. and UBS Group AG for $2 billion, it said Thursday.
KKR said the acquisition will deepen its presence in Japan and expand its global real-estate business.
The joint venture, known as Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc., is one of the largest real-estate asset managers in Japan with $15 billion in assets under management, KKR said.
The company manages two Japanese real-estate investment trusts: Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corp. and Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corp.
The asset manager has “an excellent track record of serving investors across its REIT offerings," said Hiro Hirano, Co-Head of Asia Pacific Private Equity at KKR. “We look forward to working with and supporting a team that has served investors so well."
Mitsubishi said it would sell its 51% stake in the joint venture to a KKR unit, while UBS Asset Management will sell the remaining 49% stake.
The Japanese trading company said the transaction is expected to be completed in April.
