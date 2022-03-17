Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / KKR & Co. to buy Japan real-estate manager for $2 billion

KKR & Co. to buy Japan real-estate manager for $2 billion

REUTERS
1 min read . 08:47 PM IST KOSAKU NARIOKA, The Wall Street Journal

  • The joint venture is one of the largest real-estate asset managers in Japan with $15 billion in assets under management

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

KKR & Co. has agreed to acquire a Japanese real-estate joint venture between Mitsubishi Corp. and UBS Group AG for $2 billion, it said Thursday.

KKR & Co. has agreed to acquire a Japanese real-estate joint venture between Mitsubishi Corp. and UBS Group AG for $2 billion, it said Thursday.

KKR said the acquisition will deepen its presence in Japan and expand its global real-estate business.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial
Unlock with CRED

KKR said the acquisition will deepen its presence in Japan and expand its global real-estate business.

The joint venture, known as Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc., is one of the largest real-estate asset managers in Japan with $15 billion in assets under management, KKR said.

The company manages two Japanese real-estate investment trusts: Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corp. and Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corp.

The asset manager has “an excellent track record of serving investors across its REIT offerings," said Hiro Hirano, Co-Head of Asia Pacific Private Equity at KKR. “We look forward to working with and supporting a team that has served investors so well."

Mitsubishi said it would sell its 51% stake in the joint venture to a KKR unit, while UBS Asset Management will sell the remaining 49% stake.

The Japanese trading company said the transaction is expected to be completed in April.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!