KKR, OTPP-backed Vertis eyes IPO filing by January, public listing by April 2027

Vertis Infrastructure Trust, an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) backed by KKR & Co. and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (OTPP), is preparing to file a draft offer document by December to convert into a publicly traded trust, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter.
The trust targets a listing on Indian exchanges by April or May, these people said, and the investment manager of the InvIT—Vertis Fund Advisors Pvt.—already constituted an IPO committee in April this year for the purposes of the public listing, according to regulatory documents reviewed by Mint.