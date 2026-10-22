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KKR, OTPP-backed Vertis eyes IPO filing by January, public listing by April 2027

Agnidev Bhattacharya
2 min read22 Oct 2026, 03:32 PM IST
Sponsors KKR and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan plan to sell a combined 13-14% stake through an initial public offering.
Sponsors KKR and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan plan to sell a combined 13-14% stake through an initial public offering.(Mint)
Summary

KKR- and OTPP-backed Vertis Infrastructure Trust plans to file a draft offer document by December and list publicly by April-May 2027, with the sponsors selling a combined 13-14% stake (over 2,000 crore) via an offer for sale.

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Vertis Infrastructure Trust, an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) backed by KKR & Co. and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (OTPP), is preparing to file a draft offer document by December to convert into a publicly traded trust, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Vertis Infrastructure Trust, an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) backed by KKR & Co. and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (OTPP), is preparing to file a draft offer document by December to convert into a publicly traded trust, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The trust targets a listing on Indian exchanges by April or May, these people said, and the investment manager of the InvIT—Vertis Fund Advisors Pvt.—already constituted an IPO committee in April this year for the purposes of the public listing, according to regulatory documents reviewed by Mint.

The trust targets a listing on Indian exchanges by April or May, these people said, and the investment manager of the InvIT—Vertis Fund Advisors Pvt.—already constituted an IPO committee in April this year for the purposes of the public listing, according to regulatory documents reviewed by Mint.

Sponsors KKR and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan plan to sell a combined 13-14% stake through an initial public offering that will likely consist entirely of an offer for sale of existing units, one of these persons added.

Vertis currently operates as a privately listed infrastructure investment trust with a market capitalization of 17,515 crore (~$2.1 billion). Units of the trust are currently listed on the exchange at 116 apiece.

A 13-14% stake at this market cap would value an offer for sale at over 2,000 crore.

The second person that Mint spoke to said that Vertis is finalizing investment banks to manage the transaction, and has shortlisted Ambit Capital Pvt., Avendus Capital Pvt., Axis Capital Ltd., and SBI Capital Markets Ltd.

Both the people explained that while internal targets are in place for Vertis, offer details including final size, structure, and timing remain under discussion and could change before filings are completed.

Since the InvIT is already privately listed on the stock exchanges, the trust is in no rush to go ahead with a public listing, and instead is focusing on improving distribution and adding more lucrative assets to its portfolio, the first person explained.

Vertis' main objectives now are to maintain an optimal mix of Toll and Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) assets to balance cash-flow stability, growth potential and long-term returns, this person added.

Also Read | Fund managers build dedicated Reit, InvIT portfolios as market deepens

Emails sent to Vertis, KKR, OTPP, Ambit, Axis, Avendus and SBI Capital did not immediately elicit responses.

An infrastructure investment trust, is a vehicle regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India that pools revenue-generating assets, such as roads or power transmission lines, and distributes ongoing cash yield to unit holders.

A public listing enables private InvITs to list units on stock exchanges for retail and institutional trading, establishing market liquidity and expanding the investor base.

Also Read | India’s InvITs eye power, ports and data centres beyond roads

Vertis managed 8,428 lane kilometres of highway assets across nine states in India at the end of FY26, with assets under management exceeding 27,000 crore.

For FY26, Vertis had a revenue of 4,005 crore and net distributable cash flows of 1,869 crore. The trust announced a distribution of 12 per unit, which brought the year's contribution to 1,812 crore.

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Meet the Author

Agnidev Bhattacharya

Agnidev is a business journalist with over two years of reporting experience tracking the intersectiRead more

on of capital, policy, and corporate strategy in India.<br><br>He joined Mint in December 2025, after a stint at NDTV Profit (erstwhile BQ Prime). At Mint, Agnidev focuses on the high-stakes world of the Indian capital market, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, burgeoning IPOs, and the investment banking industry.<br><br>Backed by a rigorous, data-driven approach, Agnidev frequently breaks news on the valuation cycles, deal pipelines and listing strategies of India’s most prominent companies. His reportage offers deep dives into the operational health of market leaders across the corporate landscape, providing readers with a clear-eyed view of institutional growth.<br><br>He has reported on major issues like India's derivatives frenzy, IPO froth, the competitive quick commerce industry, the real-money gaming ban, and has broken investigative stories related to scandals such as IndusInd Bank's accounting manipulation and the Gensol-BluSmart fiasco.<br><br>As a reporter, he brings stories that ultimately affect your stock market investments, and tries to bring clarity and brevity in a field that is often filled with jargon and noise.

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HomeCompaniesKKR, OTPP-backed Vertis eyes IPO filing by January, public listing by April 2027

KKR, OTPP-backed Vertis eyes IPO filing by January, public listing by April 2027

Agnidev Bhattacharya
2 min read22 Oct 2026, 03:32 PM IST
Sponsors KKR and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan plan to sell a combined 13-14% stake through an initial public offering.
Sponsors KKR and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan plan to sell a combined 13-14% stake through an initial public offering.(Mint)
Summary

KKR- and OTPP-backed Vertis Infrastructure Trust plans to file a draft offer document by December and list publicly by April-May 2027, with the sponsors selling a combined 13-14% stake (over 2,000 crore) via an offer for sale.

Gift this article

Vertis Infrastructure Trust, an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) backed by KKR & Co. and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (OTPP), is preparing to file a draft offer document by December to convert into a publicly traded trust, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

Vertis Infrastructure Trust, an infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) backed by KKR & Co. and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan (OTPP), is preparing to file a draft offer document by December to convert into a publicly traded trust, according to two people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The trust targets a listing on Indian exchanges by April or May, these people said, and the investment manager of the InvIT—Vertis Fund Advisors Pvt.—already constituted an IPO committee in April this year for the purposes of the public listing, according to regulatory documents reviewed by Mint.

The trust targets a listing on Indian exchanges by April or May, these people said, and the investment manager of the InvIT—Vertis Fund Advisors Pvt.—already constituted an IPO committee in April this year for the purposes of the public listing, according to regulatory documents reviewed by Mint.

Sponsors KKR and Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan plan to sell a combined 13-14% stake through an initial public offering that will likely consist entirely of an offer for sale of existing units, one of these persons added.

Vertis currently operates as a privately listed infrastructure investment trust with a market capitalization of 17,515 crore (~$2.1 billion). Units of the trust are currently listed on the exchange at 116 apiece.

A 13-14% stake at this market cap would value an offer for sale at over 2,000 crore.

The second person that Mint spoke to said that Vertis is finalizing investment banks to manage the transaction, and has shortlisted Ambit Capital Pvt., Avendus Capital Pvt., Axis Capital Ltd., and SBI Capital Markets Ltd.

Both the people explained that while internal targets are in place for Vertis, offer details including final size, structure, and timing remain under discussion and could change before filings are completed.

Since the InvIT is already privately listed on the stock exchanges, the trust is in no rush to go ahead with a public listing, and instead is focusing on improving distribution and adding more lucrative assets to its portfolio, the first person explained.

Vertis' main objectives now are to maintain an optimal mix of Toll and Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) assets to balance cash-flow stability, growth potential and long-term returns, this person added.

Also Read | Fund managers build dedicated Reit, InvIT portfolios as market deepens

Emails sent to Vertis, KKR, OTPP, Ambit, Axis, Avendus and SBI Capital did not immediately elicit responses.

An infrastructure investment trust, is a vehicle regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India that pools revenue-generating assets, such as roads or power transmission lines, and distributes ongoing cash yield to unit holders.

A public listing enables private InvITs to list units on stock exchanges for retail and institutional trading, establishing market liquidity and expanding the investor base.

Also Read | India’s InvITs eye power, ports and data centres beyond roads

Vertis managed 8,428 lane kilometres of highway assets across nine states in India at the end of FY26, with assets under management exceeding 27,000 crore.

For FY26, Vertis had a revenue of 4,005 crore and net distributable cash flows of 1,869 crore. The trust announced a distribution of 12 per unit, which brought the year's contribution to 1,812 crore.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Agnidev Bhattacharya

Agnidev is a business journalist with over two years of reporting experience tracking the intersectiRead more

on of capital, policy, and corporate strategy in India.<br><br>He joined Mint in December 2025, after a stint at NDTV Profit (erstwhile BQ Prime). At Mint, Agnidev focuses on the high-stakes world of the Indian capital market, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, burgeoning IPOs, and the investment banking industry.<br><br>Backed by a rigorous, data-driven approach, Agnidev frequently breaks news on the valuation cycles, deal pipelines and listing strategies of India’s most prominent companies. His reportage offers deep dives into the operational health of market leaders across the corporate landscape, providing readers with a clear-eyed view of institutional growth.<br><br>He has reported on major issues like India's derivatives frenzy, IPO froth, the competitive quick commerce industry, the real-money gaming ban, and has broken investigative stories related to scandals such as IndusInd Bank's accounting manipulation and the Gensol-BluSmart fiasco.<br><br>As a reporter, he brings stories that ultimately affect your stock market investments, and tries to bring clarity and brevity in a field that is often filled with jargon and noise.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesKKR, OTPP-backed Vertis eyes IPO filing by January, public listing by April 2027
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