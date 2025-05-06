Second time lucky? KKR looks to sell RE Sustainability again, likely to fetch up to $1.5 billion
SummaryAs per an October 2024 ratings release by India Ratings, RE Sustainability processes more than 1 million tonne of industrial waste per annum, along with serving across 45,000 healthcare establishments.
American private equity (PE) giant KKR is planning to relaunch the sale of its waste management portfolio company after a delay of almost a year, three people with knowledge of the matter said.
