KKR to buy nearly $44 billion of PayPal's buy now, pay later loans in Europe: Report2 min read 20 Jun 2023, 08:00 PM IST
After the deal closes, PayPal expects to allocate roughly $1 billion to incremental share repurchases in 2023, according to Reuters.
Investment firm KKR has agreed to purchase up to 40 billion euros ($43.71 billion), of PayPal's buy now, pay later (BNPL) loans in Europe, the payments company said on June 20, according to a report by news agency Reuters.
