KKR-led group offers to buy Australia’s Ramsay Health Care for roughly $14.9 billion

For KKR, one of the world’s oldest and largest private-equity firms, its most recent private-equity forays into healthcare are its 2021 investments in China’s Suzhou Quanyi Health Pharmacy Chain Co. and Therapy Brands Inc., an Alabama-based provider of clinical and administrative software. It has been an investor in the Philippines’ largest private-hospital chain, Metro Pacific Hospital Holdings Inc., since 2019 and has a stake in India’s Max Healthcare Institute Ltd.