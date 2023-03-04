KLM sues Dutch govt over Amsterdam airport flight cap1 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 02:14 AM IST
Delta Air Lines Inc and EasyJet Plc are among airlines joining forces with KLM, which accounts for close to 60% of traffic at Schiphol, to ‘safeguard the future capacity’ of the airport.
The Dutch arm of Air France-KLM and several other airlines are going to court to challenge the Dutch government’s decision to reduce flight capacity at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×