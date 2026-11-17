US chipmaker Nvidia has dominated the news coverage over the past couple of weeks, beginning with explosive allegations that the company's co-founder and CEO, Jensen Huang, had an extramarital affair with an executive of a Singapore-based company, whom intelligence officials believe was recruited by China to spy on him. 63-year-old Huang was forced to step down from the company he co-founded in 1993 amid an investigation by the Nvidia board and allegations of another extramarital affair, this time involving an employee who reported to him.

What does Nvidia mean? Nvidia was co-founded by Jensen Huang, Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem in 1993 with the aim of bringing three-dimensional graphics processing to consumer PCs. But what does Nvidia mean, and how did the co-founders choose the name?

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What does Nvidia mean, and why is its logo green? ⌵ Nvidia’s name developed from “NV,” which the founders used to mean “next version,” and the Latin word “invidia,” meaning envy. The founders chose green to reflect their aim of making graphics cards that would make competitors “green with envy.” 2 Who founded Nvidia, and when was it established? ⌵ Jensen Huang, Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem co-founded Nvidia in 1993. Their original goal was to bring three-dimensional graphics processing to consumer PCs. 3 Why did Nvidia almost go bankrupt in the 1990s? ⌵ Nvidia’s first product, the NV1, used rendering technology that did not fit Sega’s requirements. In 1996, the company was reportedly about 30 days from bankruptcy before Sega provided $5 million from their deal as an investment. 4 How did Nvidia’s GPUs help drive the AI boom? ⌵ GPUs can process many tasks in parallel, making them useful for cryptocurrency mining. The same capability helped train neural networks and large language models, contributing to the AI boom. 5 How did Nvidia grow from a graphics-chip maker into an AI company? ⌵ Nvidia began by developing graphics chips for consumer PCs and became known among gamers for its GPUs. Their parallel-processing capabilities later proved useful for cryptocurrency mining and AI training.

In a 2017 interview with Fortune, Huang explained that Nvidia came from NV, which stood for ‘next version’, the name they used for their files. The co-founders then extended those two letters into the name Nvidia based on Invidia, the Latin word for envy. They wanted to make graphic cards so good that it would make their competitors "green with envy". This idea also inspired them to choose green for Nvidia's logo and brand color.

Nvidia almost went bankrupt Things did not go as planned in the initial days, as their first product, the NV1, used an incompatible rendering technology and failed to meet the requirements of its Japanese client, Sega. In multiple media iterations, Huang has recalled how, in 1996, Nvidia was 30 days away from bankruptcy.

However, Huang convinced Sega's American chief Shoichiro Irimajiri to still pay Nvidia $5 million, which was the outstanding amount from the deal the two companies had entered into for the NV1 chips.

Sega gave Nvidia the $5 million as an investment, which became a lifeline for the company, which, a year later, in 1997, built a new chip. While still on the periphery of the tech world, Nvidia became a household name for gamers and geeks with its GPUs.

How GPUs changed the world Still a niche product, Nvidia’s GPUs found a new market with the popularity of Bitcoin. GPUs became used in cryptocurrency mining because their parallel processing architecture allows them to solve cryptographic hash functions vastly faster than CPUs. The same architecture came in handy for training neural networks and Large Language Models (LLM) and triggered the current artificial intelligence revolution.