K-pop to K-snack: How FMCG giants are riding the fusion food wave
Large food companies in India are popularizing exotic flavors like Korean-style snacks as consumers are increasingly adventurous, driven by global trends and social media.
Mumbai: Korean culture has conquered Indian screens and is now invading snack shelves. From banana chips with a spicy Korean twist to barbecue-flavoured noodles, large, fast-moving consumer goods companies are riding the “Korean wave" to make fusion flavours mainstream.