Unacademy's Kota teachers were among the highest-paid. They now face a pay cut
Summary
- Unacademy is not the only one impacted by the drop in student numbers flocking to Kota, India's test-prep hub. Allen Career Institute has chopped salaries for its 4,000-plus faculty and administrative staff by 20-40%. Reliable Institute also has slashed faculty pay.
SoftBank-backed Unacademy has slashed the compensation of teachers at its Kota coaching centre by 20-25%, following a similar move by two of its rivals in the country's coaching hub, hurt by a drop in student enrolments.