Kota's largest coaching centre, Allen, slashes salaries, student admission drops

Allen Career Institute, one of India's largest coaching centres, has slashed salaries for its 4,000-plus faculty and administrative staff, resulting in a 20-40% drop in their fixed pay.

This drastic measure comes amid a 35-40% slump in student enrolment, painting a grim picture for the once-booming coaching industry in Kota, Rajasthan, known for preparing students for competitive exams. Just two years after a fierce faculty poaching war, Allen is now grappling with challenges as the coaching landscape shifts.

"On June 17, a meeting of all faculty was called and chief executive officer Nitin Kukreja informed that the number of student admissions for the year has fallen from 131,000 last year to 81,000 this year," said a senior physics teacher who has worked with Allen for more than a decade.

"Our compensation will from now include variable pay, which can range from 20-50% and will depend on the performance of the individual, the company, and the centre," the teacher told Mint.

The announcement of salary cuts has not been well received by the faculty. Approximately 600 teachers sent a letter to the institute earlier this month expressing their concerns.

"We have been a part of this prestigious organization since the competitors tried to woo us away or dilute the business you have built so passionately…We acknowledge that the Kota Centre is facing challenges such as declining enrolment this year…But this decision to cut salaries has shocked us. Salary cuts not only affect us financially but also affect our mental state," the letter said.

Mint has seen a part of the letter that was written in Hindi.

Allen did not immediately reply to queries sent late Tuesday.

Enrolment drop

Admissions in Kota typically stretch from December to June. According to faculty members across various coaching centres in the city, the decline in student enrolments is due to multiple factors.

During an expansion phase a few years ago, institutes opened new centres in other cities within Bihar and Rajasthan, making it more convenient for parents to send their children to nearby locations instead of Kota.

Additionally, concerns about student suicides in Kota have made parents wary of sending their children to the city. These issues have collectively contributed to the drop in enrolment numbers.

Mint spoke to faculty members and representatives from rival coaching institutes, who acknowledged that this could mark the beginning of a challenging phase for teachers in Kota, with more salary cuts likely to follow. The coaching market may struggle to absorb the affected teachers.

Coaching landscape

Just two years ago, after the first waves of the pandemic, Kota's coaching institutes engaged in aggressive faculty and student poaching wars, offering reduced enrolment fees and higher salaries. The recent salary cuts starkly contrast with the 2x-3x salary offers rolled out in 2022.

Top institutes in Kota include Allen, Vibrant Academy, Motion Education, Resonance Eduventures, Reliable Institute (now backed by Allen), Byju's-owned Akash Institute, Career Point, Unacademy, PhysicsWallah, and Bansal Classes.

Allen Career Institute, founded by Rajesh Maheshwari in 1988, derived its name from the initials of L.N. Maheshwari. In 2022, to compete with venture capital-funded startups, the institute sold a 36% stake to Bodhi Tree Systems for about $600 million. Bodhi Tree is a joint venture between James Murdoch's Lupa Systems and former Walt Disney Asia Pacific chief Uday Shankar.