Kota's largest coaching centre, Allen, slashes salaries, student admission drops
Summary
- Allen Career Institute has slashed salaries for its faculty and administrative staff by 20-40%.
- Barely two years after Kota saw a severe faculty poaching war, there is a 35-40% drop in the number of student enrolments this year.
Allen Career Institute, one of India's largest coaching centres, has slashed salaries for its 4,000-plus faculty and administrative staff, resulting in a 20-40% drop in their fixed pay.