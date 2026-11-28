When V. Jayasankar took charge of equity capital markets (ECM) at Kotak Investment Banking in 2010, the Mumbai-based bank’s dealmaking arm was a distant challenger in a market dominated by global heavyweights such as Credit Suisse, Citibank and Morgan Stanley. The ambition to become a formidable force in equity capital markets was clear, but its standing in the league tables told a different story. Bridging that gap would be Jayasankar’s task.
When V. Jayasankar took charge of equity capital markets (ECM) at Kotak Investment Banking in 2010, the Mumbai-based bank’s dealmaking arm was a distant challenger in a market dominated by global heavyweights such as Credit Suisse, Citibank and Morgan Stanley. The ambition to become a formidable force in equity capital markets was clear, but its standing in the league tables told a different story. Bridging that gap would be Jayasankar’s task.
Fifteen years on, Kotak has emerged as the leading player in India’s ECM business, building a sizeable presence in investment banking transactions by both deal volume and fees. This year, it was among the lead managers for the initial public offering (IPO) of Jio Platforms, the country’s biggest, and secured the mandate for the IPO of the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
According to data from Dealogic, Kotak has generated $160 million (almost ₹1,500 crore) in revenue from its investment banking operations since 2024. Compared to this, bulge bracket leaders like Jefferies, Morgan Stanley, Citi and HSBC earned around $164 million, $150 million, $105 million and $77 million respectively over the same period.
So, how did the homegrown investment bank manage the feat?
One of the most important strategies was to build out a globally recognised equity capital markets (ECM) business.
ECM is a division of investment banking that helps companies raise equity capital through various routes, including initial public offerings (IPOs), follow-on public offers (FPOs), qualified institutional placements (QIPs), block deals and share sales through open-market transactions.
As a person involved with one of the largest IPOs this year puts it, the Kotak Mahindra Capital Co team is extremely execution-focussed, with senior members also committed to the process. “They have a good understanding of regulations and SEBI matters,” he said.
The regulatory expertise and execution discipline has been built over the years, particularly under Jayasankar's predecessor, S. Ramesh, who helped shape India's capital market regulations and product innovations. Ramesh represented Kotak on key panels of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), including the Primary Market Advisory Committee (PMAC).
It is this regulatory expertise that has helped homegrown investment banks carve out a niche for themselves against the might of Wall Street banks in India's equity capital markets. Years of advisory discussions, in-house prospectus drafting, and a level of comfort when corresponding with the market regulator are the strengths homegrown banks bring to the table. Kotak Mahindra Capital Co said all these attributes enabled it to secure public market mandates over competing Wall Street giants on historical transactions such as Jio Platforms and the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.
"We're seen as a comprehensive investment bank, able to help position the business and craft the equity story,” Jayasankar, the managing director & co-chief executive officer of Kotak Mahindra Capital Co (KMCC), told Mint.
Kotak Investment Banking is the public-facing business identity and branding under which KMCC runsruns its investment banking operations.
"Clients are particular to work with very seasoned investment banks with highly proven track record to navigate challenging or complex issues. Large issuers give significant importance to left lead bank orchestrating all aspects of the IPO comprehensively," Jayasankar said.
In investment banking, a left lead bank is the investment bank that occupies the most prominent position in the list of banks managing a company's IPO or other equity fundraising transaction. The term comes from its placement at the top-left of the IPO prospectus or offer document.
In fiscal 2026, Kotak Mahindra Capital Co managed 22 IPOs and seven qualified institutional placements that together raised ₹1.76 trillion. The same year, the investment bank led several marquee transactions. These include Tata Capital's ₹15,512-crore IPO, the largest initial share sale for a non-banking financial company in India's capital market's history, and the largest QIP of the year involving State Bank of India's ₹25,000 crore equity raise. The investment bank contributed almost ₹350 crore to parent Kotak Mahindra Bank's bottom line in FY26, along with an additional ₹1,095 crore from the sale of its capital markets lending arm. Kotak Mahindra Capital Co was ranked second by deal volume in the India M&A league tables in FY 2025-26, according to Bloomberg.
However, in fiscal 2027 (FY27), executing the NSE and Jio IPOs required managing shifts in investor flows. The markets had turned volatile in the wake of the US-Iran war and foreign institutional investors withdrew capital when the NSE share sale launched. However, foreign investors returned in October during the Jio sale.
"The FIIs were churning out of India when NSE went for listing. We garnered strong demand given that it was a direct play on the long term India growth story. Jio IPO revived FII interest in a significant way. Practically every important FII investor that is active in India participated in Jio," Jayasankar said.
He said Kotak Institutional Equities, the group'group's research arm, is highly regarded both by FIIs and DIIs for strength of its distribution and quality of research. “This helps us to garner high quality demand for offerings even in choppy markets,” he said.
This is another reason why it gets 50% of its business from repeat clients, a key indicator of the trust they place in the bank for subsequent transactions and advisory work. Some of the large block deals that the firm has executed this year includes Vishal Megamart ($840 million), Lenskart ($604 million), Groww ($600 million), and Altius Telecom InvIT ($384 million).
Looking ahead, Jayasankar expects conglomerates to drive big-ticket equity issuances following listings from Jio, Tata Capital, Bajaj Housing Finance, SBI Funds, and JSW Cement. "We will continue to see many more listings from the conglomerate side," Jayasankar said, noting that companies like Ananya Birla's Svatantra Microfin and JSW Group's JSW One Platforms have already filed draft documents for their IPOs.
"We are seeing that the next generation of business leaders across legacy groups, have multiple interests in newer areas of business, because they want to build businesses on their own, beyond what the group may already have," Jayasankar said. "You will find, therefore, that there are multiple businesses that will go public from such conglomerates."