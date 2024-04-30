Kotak Mahindra Bank's joint MD Manian steps down after 29-year stint
The bank, which accepted Manian's resignation with immediate effect, was recently barred by RBI from onboarding new customers through its online portal and mobile app, and restricted from issuing fresh credit cards, due to serious deficiencies in its IT system.
Mumbai: Kotak Mahindra Bank on Tuesday said joint managing director KVS Manian has stepped down to “pursue other opportunities in the financial services sector", barely a week after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) put business restrictions on the private-sector lender.