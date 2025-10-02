Kotak PE arm plans $2 bn fund amid rising private credit demand

It is also in the process of raising its life sciences fund, which is expected to close in the next 3-4 months at about ₹800-1,000 crore. “We will make about 15-20 transactions in the ₹25-40 crore range," said Karra. “We’ve made about 20 proprietary investments, and many of them need larger funding as they scale. We can warehouse some, but it requires arm’s-length pricing and caution. If another round comes in, we can participate, but our focus is on primary investments to avoid conflicts."