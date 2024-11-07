Companies
Kotak PE to tap domestic investors for new lifesciences fund
Summary
- According to Srini Sriniwasan, managing director of Kotak Alternate Asset Managers, its private equity is probably the largest healthcare investor in the country, having invested around ₹3,000 crore across various funds in the sector in the past 12 months alone.
Mumbai: Kotak Mahindra's private equity is looking to tap domestic institutional investors (DIIs) for the first time since it launched the alternatives arm two decades ago, a senior company official said.
