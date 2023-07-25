KPIT Technologies Ltd on Tuesday reported an 56.8% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) for the fiscal's first quarter ended June (Q1FY24) to ₹133.9 crore. The company had reported a profit of ₹85.4 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, consolidated net profit was rose 20% from ₹111.6 crore in Q4FY23. KPIT Technologies shares opened at ₹1,078.50 apiece on BSE.

The company's consolidated total revenue from operations rose nearly 60% on year to ₹1,097.6 crores during the quarter ended June from ₹685.7 crore in Q1FY23. Sequentially, rose 7.9%. Total income rose to ₹1,119.1 crore in the first quarter. It stood at ₹701. 6 crore in the year-ago period.

According to company's exchange filing, for the quarter ended June (Q1FY24) revenue growth in constant currency terms was up by 51.7% year-on-year.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) rose to ₹214 crore from ₹182 crore in the same quarter previous year, while margins increased to 19.5% from 17.9%.

$190 million worth engagements closed in the quarter Healthy Pipeline level across practices, said the company in an exchange filing.

The company maintains its FY24 guidance of 27%–30% constant currency growth and 19%–20% EBITDA margins.

"We have started the year on a positive note and have delivered a robust all-round performance in line with our expectations of a stronger first half. Opportunities remain stronger as mobility players continue to invest in new technologies, in the areas of electrification, vehicle autonomy, connectivity and personalization. We have a healthy pipeline and are slightly ahead in the ramp up of the mega strategic engagements announced last year. This gives us a fair medium-term visibility and we are confident of reaching our stated outlook of revenue growth and operating margins for FY2024, "said Kishor Patil, Co-founder, CEO and MD.

Following Q1FY24 numbers, KPIT Technologies share price jumped over 4%. KPIT Technologies shares were trading at ₹1,060.10, up 0.54% on BSE.