Business News/ Companies / KPIT Technologies Q1 Results: Net profit rises 56.8% on year at 133.9 crore
KPIT Technologies Ltd on Tuesday reported an 56.8% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) for the fiscal's first quarter ended June (Q1FY24) to 133.9 crore. The company had reported a profit of 85.4 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, consolidated net profit was rose 20% from 111.6 crore in Q4FY23. KPIT Technologies shares opened at 1,078.50 apiece on BSE.

The company's consolidated total revenue from operations rose nearly 60% on year to 1,097.6 crores during the quarter ended June from 685.7 crore in Q1FY23. Sequentially, rose 7.9%. Total income rose to 1,119.1 crore in the first quarter. It stood at 701. 6 crore in the year-ago period.

According to company's exchange filing, for the quarter ended June (Q1FY24) revenue growth in constant currency terms was up by 51.7% year-on-year. 

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) rose to 214 crore from 182 crore in the same quarter previous year, while margins increased to 19.5% from 17.9%.

$190 million worth engagements closed in the quarter Healthy Pipeline level across practices, said the company in an exchange filing.

The company maintains its FY24 guidance of 27%–30% constant currency growth and 19%–20% EBITDA margins.

"We have started the year on a positive note and have delivered a robust all-round performance in line with our expectations of a stronger first half. Opportunities remain stronger as mobility players continue to invest in new technologies, in the areas of electrification, vehicle autonomy, connectivity and personalization. We have a healthy pipeline and are slightly ahead in the ramp up of the mega strategic engagements announced last year. This gives us a fair medium-term visibility and we are confident of reaching our stated outlook of revenue growth and operating margins for FY2024, "said Kishor Patil, Co-founder, CEO and MD.

Following Q1FY24 numbers, KPIT Technologies share price jumped over 4%. KPIT Technologies shares were trading at 1,060.10, up 0.54% on BSE.

Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 02:56 PM IST
