KPIT Technologies Q1 Results: Net profit rises 56.8% on year at ₹133.9 crore1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 02:56 PM IST
KPIT Technologies reports a 56.8% YoY rise in Q1FY24 net profit to ₹133.9 crore, with total revenue from operations rising nearly 60% to ₹1,097.6 crore.
KPIT Technologies Ltd on Tuesday reported an 56.8% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit (attributable to owners of the company) for the fiscal's first quarter ended June (Q1FY24) to ₹133.9 crore. The company had reported a profit of ₹85.4 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, consolidated net profit was rose 20% from ₹111.6 crore in Q4FY23. KPIT Technologies shares opened at ₹1,078.50 apiece on BSE.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×