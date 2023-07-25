KPIT Technologies Q1 Results: Net profit rises 56.8% on year at 133.9 crore

"We have started the year on a positive note and have delivered a robust all-round performance in line with our expectations of a stronger first half. Opportunities remain stronger as mobility players continue to invest in new technologies, in the areas of electrification, vehicle autonomy, connectivity and personalization. We have a healthy pipeline and are slightly ahead in the ramp up of the mega strategic engagements announced last year. This gives us a fair medium-term visibility and we are confident of reaching our stated outlook of revenue growth and operating margins for FY2024, "said Kishor Patil, Co-founder, CEO and MD.