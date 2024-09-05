KPIT Technologies share are down by -0.57%, Nifty down by -0.1%

At 05 Sep 11:02 today, KPIT Technologies shares are trading at price ₹1739.95, -0.57% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82228.04, down by -0.15%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1757.75 and a low of ₹1732.7 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|1819.37
|10
|1825.67
|20
|1793.19
|50
|1762.88
|100
|1619.53
|300
|1563.90
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1770.17, ₹1787.28, & ₹1799.87, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1740.47, ₹1727.88, & ₹1710.77.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KPIT Technologies was -47.71% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31%
The company has a 39.47% promoter holding, 4.13% MF holding, & 22.23% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 3.15% in march to 4.13% in june.
The FII holding has decreased from 23.98% in march to 22.23% in june quarter.
KPIT Technologies share price down -0.57% today to trade at ₹1739.95 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as are falling today, but its peers Mphasis, Tata Elxsi, Coforge, Affle India are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.1% & -0.15% each respectively.
