KPIT Technologies share are up by 0.32%, Nifty down by -0.94%

At 06 Sep 11:04 today, KPIT Technologies shares are trading at price ₹1727.5, 0.32% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81381.16, down by -1%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1747.05 and a low of ₹1716.3 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|1797.86
|10
|1817.85
|20
|1794.49
|50
|1766.11
|100
|1622.09
|300
|1566.05
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1747.52, ₹1773.43, & ₹1789.47, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1705.57, ₹1689.53, & ₹1663.62.
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KPIT Technologies was -40.75% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31%
The company has a 39.47% promoter holding, 4.13% MF holding, & 22.23% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 3.15% in march to 4.13% in june.
The FII holding has decreased from 23.98% in march to 22.23% in june quarter.
KPIT Technologies share price up 0.32% today to trade at ₹1727.5 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Mphasis, Tata Elxsi, Affle India are falling today, but its peers Coforge are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.94% & -1% each respectively.
