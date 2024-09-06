KPIT Technologies share are up by 0.32%, Nifty down by -0.94%

At 06 Sep 11:04 today, KPIT Technologies shares are trading at price ₹1727.5, 0.32% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81381.16, down by -1%. The stock has hit a high of ₹1747.05 and a low of ₹1716.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 1797.86 10 1817.85 20 1794.49 50 1766.11 100 1622.09 300 1566.05

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹1747.52, ₹1773.43, & ₹1789.47, whereas it has key support levels at ₹1705.57, ₹1689.53, & ₹1663.62.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for KPIT Technologies was -40.75% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 31.31% .The current P/E of the stock is at 70.80 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.04% with a target price of ₹1900.92857143.

The company has a 39.47% promoter holding, 4.13% MF holding, & 22.23% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.15% in march to 4.13% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 23.98% in march to 22.23% in june quarter.