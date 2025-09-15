India Gate Basmati independent director quits, flags governance issues

Mumbai: Nearly a year after joining KRBL Ltd as an independent director, Anil Chaudhary has stepped down from the board of the renowned India Gate basmati brand owner, alleging corporate governance issues.

In his resignation letter, the former Steel Authority of India Ltd (Sail) chairman flagged several governance concerns at the country’s largest exporter of basmati rice, including inconsistencies in recording minutes of the company’s board meetings, instances of information being withheld from the board, undue interference by invitees during board meetings, and concerns over the usage of CSR funds.

Following the news, shares of India's largest basmati exporter plunged by almost 10% to close at ₹401.45 on the National Stock Exchange on Monday compared to a 0.18% slide in the benchmark Nifty50 index.

“I have concluded that I am no longer able to meaningfully contribute to the Board's functioning in the manner envisioned under the regulatory framework for independent directors,” Chaudhary wrote in his letter dated 8 September.

“In such an operating environment where dissent is suppressed or sidelined, remaining on the Board would compromise both my professional ethics and obligations as defined under Indian corporate governance codes,” he wrote.

Other governance concerns raised by Chaudhary include a write-off of certain export receivables without adequate deliberation, an arbitrary distribution of variable pay and annual increments to persons holding office or place of profit, and significant changes to the company’s object clause without comprehensive discussion with the board.

When contacted, Chaudhary declined to comment. “Everything I wanted to say is already mentioned in my resignation letter,” he said.

Following Chaudhary’s resignation, KRBL’s board has called for a review by an independent third-party firm within 30 days, the company said in a statement to the stock exchanges on Monday. Following the submission of the said report, concerned board committees will share their suggestions with the board, the company said.

After Chaudhary’s resignation, KRBL now has a seven-member board chaired by the company’s founder and managing director Anil Kumar Mittal.

“It is rare to see such a detailed letter, but such incidents throw the spotlight on blatant corporate governance lapses at companies and why the promoter and management need to take these issues seriously.” said Shriram Subramanian, managing director of proxy advisory firm InGovern and an expert on corporate governance.

“Immediate impact is loss of reputation for the company as evidenced by the large dip in stock price. If the regulators find merit in the resignation letter, they may issue a show-cause notice to the company and ask for further information. They could even order a forensic audit as some of the allegations border on fraud,” added Subramanian.

KRBL reported a 32% year-on-year jump in consolidated revenue to ₹1,584.35 crore in the June quarter. As per the company’s investor presentation, the export revenue grew by 98% to ₹489 crore in the first quarter of FY25, and domestic revenue rose 15% to ₹1,063 crore. The profit for the June quarter was ₹150.58 crore, up 73% from the previous year.

