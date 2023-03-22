KreditBee, PayU collaborate to offer ‘online checkout finance’

Leading fintech platforms KreditBee on 22 March announced its partnership with leading digital payments solution provider PayU.
As per the partnership, both the firms will offer customers the option to convert their online purchases worth between ₹2400 up to ₹2 lakhs into easy cardless EMIs during checkout.
“It gives us immense pleasure to partner with PayU and extend innovative, online check out finance to the underserved and unserved segments. Our distinctive solution allows customers to conveniently convert their online purchases into hassle-free, easy EMIs. We are certain that solutions such as this will certainly contribute to the country’s digitalization and financial inclusion imperative," KreditBee CEO Madhusudan Ekambaram said.
“PayU’s mission is to build the best affordability platform for online businesses in India by offering maximum coverage of lending partners and access to credit right at checkout. We believe KreditBee, with their innovative technology, is an ideal partner." Sudhir Sehgal, Chief Business Officer – PayU payments added.
Currently, KreditBee offers multiple types of personal loans, online/offline checkout finance, and digital gold. The firm is planning to diversify its product offering by introducing financial services like insurance, credit score reports, and merchant-side offers, among others.
