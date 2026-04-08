KreditBee raises $280 million, enters the unicorn club

Mansi Verma
4 min read8 Apr 2026, 06:00 AM IST
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KreditBee last raised a round in 2023 at $700 million in valuation.
Summary
KreditBee has raised $280 million in Series E funding, valued at $1.5 billion and becoming a unicorn. The majority of the funds will be used to grow its lending portfolio and explore new financial services, reflecting strong investor confidence.

Advent-backed digital lender KreditBee has raised about $280 million in a Series E funding round, valuing the company at around $1.5 billion and marking its entry into the unicorn club.

The round, which makes KreditBee the third unicorn of 2026 and the first in the new fiscal year, was led by Motilal Oswal Alternates, Hornbill Capital, and MUFG-backed Dragon Funds, with participation from WhiteOak Capital, A.P. Moller Holding, and existing investors including Premji Invest and Advent International. The other two recently-crowned unicorns were fintech firm Juspay and AI cloud startup Neysa. KreditBee last raised a round in 2023 at $700 million in valuation.

Of the total funding, around $220 million is primary capital and about $60 million is secondary, allowing early investors like Alpine Capital, Mirae Asset Naver Asia Growth Fund and some employees to partially exit. “The majority of the capital will go into the company,” founder and chief executive Madhusudan Ekambaram said.

Also Read | Hornbill, Dragon Funds, others eye KreditBee stake ahead of IPO

The latest fundraise comes at a time when large deals in the fintech lending space have been scarce. “Given the current global macro environment, raising such a large round is a strong validation of the company’s performance and investor confidence,” he added.

Mint had first reported in September that the company had hired bankers to raise over $100 million.

The company’s closest competitors Moneyview raised a $75 million cheque in 2024, while Fibe raised $35 million last year. The current round comes at a significantly higher size, underscoring renewed investor interest in the segment.

Expanding lending book

The company plans to deploy the fresh capital to expand its lending book. “The capital will largely be used to fund the NBFC (non-banking financial company) business and expand AUM (assets under management),” Ekambaram said.

KreditBee has seen strong growth in its AUM, closing FY25 with 10,200 crore and expected to end FY26 at around 14,700 crore. This growth has been driven largely by its core unsecured lending business. “Personal loans remain our core product and primary growth driver. Over 90% of disbursements still come from this segment,” the chief executive said.

“Growth in lending is not just about disbursement, it depends on strong risk management. That’s what gives us the confidence to scale,” he said. “Our credit cost has remained stable at around 3.5%, even through challenging cycles like covid and the recent MFI (microfinance institution) downturn. We are expecting to go even lower at 3.3%.”

While KreditBee has expanded into segments such as MSME lending, loan against property and vehicle loans, it is now also looking to enter adjacent financial services verticals.

Also Read | KreditBee kicks off pre-IPO fundraise, joins crowded fintech IPO pipeline

“We may look at expanding into non-lending products such as mutual funds and insurance distribution. This is currently in the plan and could be rolled out over the next three to six months,” he said. “The idea is to offer a more comprehensive financial services platform, rather than making customers use multiple apps.”

“We already serve over 50 lakh active customers, which creates strong cross-sell opportunities across financial products,” he added.

On the technology front, the company is increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI). “We are using AI across three areas—operational efficiency, developer productivity, and improving customer journeys,” he said. “A large portion of customer interactions, including calls and support, is now handled through AI-led systems.”

Financially, the company has continued to scale steadily. “Revenue grew over 30% year-on-year, while profit grew over 50%,” he said, without sharing specific details.

Co-lending partnerships

Founded in 2016 by Ekambaram, Karthikeyan Krishnaswamy and Vivek Veda, KreditBee operates through its Reserve Bank of India-registered NBFC, KrazyBee Services Ltd, and has co-lending partnerships with over 10 financial institutions.

The company had last raised $200 million in a funding round led by US-based private equity firm Advent International in January 2023.

KreditBee’s plans for a new round come after the lending startup merged its two India entities—Finnovation Tech and KrazyBee—ahead of a public listing and paid around $100 million in tax to move its headquarters to India, Mint reported earlier.

Looking ahead, the company is preparing for a public listing. “We expect to be IPO-ready after the merger, and will time the listing based on market conditions—possibly later this year or early next year,” Ekambaram said.

Also Read | West Asia's escalating crisis begins to stall capital flows into India VC funds

In April 2025, Mint had reported that several fintech startups—especially those valued under $1 billion and often referred to as ‘soonicorns’—including Turtlemint, KreditBee and Kissht are eyeing a public listing, undeterred by market volatility or the lacklustre performance of some previous tech company listings. Since then, others like Moneyview have also joined the race, beefing up the lending startups pipeline.

Mint reported in August last year that Kissht had filed its draft red herring prospectus to raise up to 1,000 crore from the IPO. This for regulator Sebi's nod in January this year.

To be sure, the IPO momentum in India has slowed down due to market volatility amid the West Asia war crisis.

About the Author

Mansi Verma

Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.<br><br>She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.<br><br>Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.<br><br>Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.<br><br>She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.

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