Companies
Advent-backed Kreditbee flips back to India, to merge entities ahead of IPO
Summary
- KreditBee has paid around $100 million in tax to move its headquarters to India. The company, which raised $200 million in a funding round led by US-based private equity firm Advent International in January 2023, is expected to raise a pre-IPO round in the second half of current financial year.
Advent International-backed lending startup KreditBee is merging its two India entities as it prepares for a local listing next year, two people with knowledge of the development said.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more