NEW DELHI :Packaged consumer goods maker Procter & Gamble India on Monday announced the appointment of Kumar Venkatasubramanian as the company's new chief executive officer, effective 1 May, 2024.

Venkatasubramanian will succeed LV Vaidyanathan, who is leaving the company to pursue other interests after 28 years of service to P&G, the maker of Ariel, Tide, Whisper, Olay, and Gillette brands, it said in a statement. Vaidyanathan took over as CEO, P&G India, on 1 July, 2022.

Venkatasubramanian (48) is an alumnus of IIM Calcutta and started his journey with P&G in the sales team in India in 2000. He brings with him over two decades of experience, majority of it in India across different roles in the sales function. He is currently leading the P&G business in Australia and New Zealand as CEO. Prior to the Australia role, Venkatasubramanian was leading the sales team in P&G India until 2020.

“I want to thank LV for his outstanding leadership of the India organization, and his service to P&G for nearly 3 decades. I wish him all the best for his future endeavors. I am thrilled with Kumar Venkatasubramanian’s appointment as the India CEO, who has been an integral part of the P&G India growth story for well over two decades. Kumar is no stranger to the India organization, having spent many years building and executing our business strategies here. The India business and people will immensely benefit from his leadership and vision, and collectively I am certain they will take the India business to new heights while maintaining a balanced growth outlook," said Stanislav Vecera, P&G president, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

Procter & Gamble (P&G) India comprises four separate entities, including two large listed companies—Gillette India and Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care. P&G has invested more than ₹8,200 crore through its operations in the country over the last decade. Last year, it announced plans to invest ₹2,000 crore to set up a new personal healthcare manufacturing facility in Gujarat.

The India organization is on a "momentum", delivering consistent results and a balanced top and bottom-line growth, said Venkatasubramanian. "It will be important for us to remain focused on our integrated growth strategy, as I believe it is the right strategy for us to deliver sustained outcomes. We will focus on a portfolio of daily-use products where performance drives brand choice and raise the bar on all aspects of our superiority strategy– product, package, brand communication, retail execution, and value. We aim to lead constructive disruption in the industry across the value chain. I believe that our agile, empowered, and accountable organization will be at the heart of our growth," he added.

