Comedian Kunal Kamra has launched a fresh salvo against food delivery aggregator platform Zomato, following a recent tweet from the company that appeared to mock its customers. This latest exchange is part of an ongoing feud between Kamra and Zomato, which centres on the working conditions of the platform's delivery partners."

On Wednesday, Zomato took to X (formerly Twitter) and posted, “Some people skip giving ratings to delivery partners, the same people get upset when their work does not get recognition”.

Zomato asks the users of its platform to rate a delivery partner after the food has been delivered to them. Customers can rate between one star to five stars.

Comedian Kunal Kamra quickly took notice of this tweet and sarcastically posted, “Someone people skip giving minimum wage & social security same people get upset when they are sent to prison”

To this a social media user quipped, “Ab iska share mat gira dena”, in an apparent reference to OLA stocks that tumbled amid a clash between Bhavish Aggarwal and Kunal Kamra.

Previous Tiffs between Kunal Kamra and Zomato This is not the first time comedian Kunal Kamra has hit out at Deepinder Goyal over the working conditions of the food delivery aggregator platform's delivery partners.

In June 2024, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal shared that Zomato had set Guinness World Record for “largest first aid lesson at a single venue.”

Kunal Kamra questioned the Zomato CEO on the average income and working hours of their delivery partners as he wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Can you declare the no of delivery partners you have with their average income & working hours over the last 3 months? No you can’t But you can tell kgs of biryani ordered in one day. You’re such a hack bro."

Kunal Kamra on Minimum Wage Demand for Delivery Partners Kunal Kamra has famously been vocal demanding minimum wage for delivery partners of platforms like Zomato and Blinkit. Kamra rang in New Year 2025 with a jibe at Blinkit’s gig economy model, accusing the Zomato-backed platform’s CEO, Albinder Dhindsa, of exploiting delivery workers.

Kunal Kamra, had in a post on X, branded the platform owners as “landlords without owning any land,” as he questioned how much Blinkit paid its delivery partners in 2024.

The controversy erupted after Albinder Dhindsa shared Blinkit’s record-breaking stats from New Year’s Eve. The quick-commerce app, which promises 10-minute deliveries, reported its highest-ever orders in a single day, including the largest orders per minute (OPM), orders per hour (OPH), and total tips given to delivery partners.

Among the night’s top purchases: 1,22,356 packs of condoms, 45,531 bottles of water, 22,322 PartySmart tablets, and 2,434 packets of Eno. Dhindsa’s post quipped, “Prep for after party?”

Kunal Kamra didn’t find the numbers amusing. “While we enjoy the convenience of quick commerce, let’s not ignore the dark side,” he said, accusing Blinkit and other platforms of offering “freedom workers can’t afford” while paying wages that fail to meet aspirations.

The comedian called the platform owners “thugs using data as oil without paying for the oil fields” and demanded Dhindsa disclose average wages paid to delivery partners last year.