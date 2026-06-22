Kunal Shah to lead WhatsApp as Meta takes a bite of Cred

Meta Platforms Inc. has named fintech entrepreneur Kunal Shah as the new global head of WhatsApp, pulling off an unusual executive crossover as part of a $900 million investment in his financial services startup Cred.

Shah, who has previously founded and sold FreeCharge and backed a range of Indian startups, will replace Will Cathcart, who has led WhatsApp since 2019. Cathcart will move to a new role at Meta, focused on building products from scratch.

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“Kunal built Cred into one of India’s most important technology companies, and he brings the kind of builder mentality and global perspective that will serve him well in running the world’s biggest messaging app,” Meta founder and Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said.

Meta's Chief Product Officer Chris Cox hailed Shah as one of India’s most respected entrepreneurs, adding, “we are fortunate to have him guide WhatsApp through this next era”. Meta said Cox sought out Shah as it looked for a leader who understood WhatsApp’s global product opportunity.

Indian at helm The appointment puts an Indian founder at the helm of WhatsApp, which has 3.3 billion monthly active users worldwide. Shah's role at the helm of WhatsApp comes at a time when the messaging app is looking to deepen its role in business messaging and payments, particularly in largest market India.

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Shah joins Meta’s global leadership team, leaving his operating role as Cred CEO. Miten Sampat, who leads strategy and finance at Cred, will take over as interim CEO, while the board works on a longer-term leadership structure ahead of an eventual initial public offering (IPO).

Meta’s investment will value Cred at $4.5 billion post-money, or about ₹43,239 crore, and give it a roughly 20% stake in the company. The deal includes both primary and secondary share purchases, Meta said, adding that it will not get access to Cred customer data.

Big shift For Shah, the move marks a major shift from building one of India’s most closely watched fintechs to leading a global consumer platform. Shah founded Cred in 2018 and grew it from a credit card bill-payment app into a broader financial-services platform spanning payments, lending, insurance, wealth and lifestyle products.

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Cred last raised $72 million in June 2025 from GIC, RTP Global, Sofina Ventures and QED Innovation Labs at a $3.5 billion valuation. With the latest Meta investment, Cred’s total funding so far stands at about $1.8 billion.

Cred has been trying to show that its premium user base can be turned into a broader financial services business. In FY25, it reported operating revenue of ₹2,735 crore, up 16% year-on-year, while operating loss narrowed 51% to ₹298 crore.

The company said its platform now has 17 million monthly users across payments, lending, insurance, wealth and lifestyle products. It also said it processes more than 40% of credit card bill payments in India and has ₹24,000 crore in managed assets under management in its lending business.

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New category “I started Cred in 2018 with a belief that creditworthiness deserves to be rewarded,” Shah said. “In under eight years, that belief has turned into a new category: millions of members, ~ ₹3,200 crore (~US $325M) in revenue, profitability, a full stack of licences and a strong brand.”

Shah added that he is stepping back from the operating role, as the team continues to push the business forward.

Cred has also been wading deeper into payments, with Mint reporting last week that it was close to 10 million users on its biometric UPI feature. In May 2026, NPCI data showed Cred with a 0.68% share of UPI transaction volume and 2.04% by value, while PhonePe and Google Pay continued to dominate the market.

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The big changes at Cred come at a time when competition in UPI is intensifying across fintech apps such as PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm, Navi, Bhim, Flipkart-backed super.money and WhatsApp Pay. Cred, which started with credit card bill payments and later expanded into UPI and lending, has been trying to prove that it can stay relevant as the market becomes more crowded.

Also Read | A new crop of UPI players is rewriting the cashback playbook

Competition That competition matters because WhatsApp Pay is also trying to gain traction. According to NPCI data for May 2026, it stood ninth among UPI apps with 150.43 million transactions and ₹11,425.02 crore in value, just behind Cred, which ranked eighth with a 0.68% share of transaction volume.

The timing of Meta’s investment in Cred and Shah’s move to WhatsApp also puts two competing UPI ambitions in the same frame: one built by a startup that started with credit cards and bill payments, and the other by a messaging giant still trying to turn scale into payments share.

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About the Author Salman SH Salman S.H. is an Assistant Editor with Mint in Bengaluru, where he covers startups, venture capital, and the broader internet economy. Over the cours...Read More ✕ Salman SH Salman S.H. is an Assistant Editor with Mint in Bengaluru, where he covers startups, venture capital, and the broader internet economy. Over the course of more than a decade in journalism and strategic communications, he has built deep reporting expertise across technology, fintech, consumer internet, digital platforms, and the business models shaping India’s new economy. At Mint, he tracks the companies, investors, and policy developments influencing how technology is built, funded, and scaled in India.



His reporting covers venture capital, startup strategy, fintech, edtech, funding trends, and the internet economy. He writes about how startups raise money, grow their businesses, respond to regulation, and adapt to changes in technology and policy. His work also looks at the impact of policy decisions on startups and investors, and tracks the sectors, founders, and firms shaping India’s digital economy.



Before Mint, Salman worked across several respected newsrooms, including The Economic Times, Financial Express, The Ken, Inc42, and The Core. He has also worked in strategic communications, leading PR strategy and media outreach for clients in education, online learning, consumer internet, and consulting. That combination of newsroom and communications experience gives him a clear understanding of how business stories are reported, shaped, and understood.