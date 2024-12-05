Companies
Kuwait Petroleum explores storing crude in Indian strategic reserves
Summary
- India’s plan to augment strategic reserves is aimed at ensuring energy security during geopolitical tensions which tend to disrupt supplies and drive up prices, as seen in 2022 during the peak of Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Kuwait’s state-owned explorer and refiner is evaluating storing crude in Indian underground caverns under the second leg of the government’s programme to boost strategic petroleum reserves in the world’s third biggest oil importer.
