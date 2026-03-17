Mumbai: Global private equity firm L Catterton’s India pool of capital, led by former Hindustan Unilever (HUL) chief Sanjiv Mehta, is eyeing more proprietary deals in the country after deploying over $100 million across companies like Farmley, Haldiram’s and Healing Hands Clinic over the last year.
Sanjiv Mehta-led L Catterton India eyes proprietary deals as consumer market expands
SummaryL Catterton India is targeting proprietary deals on an average of 20–40% discounts to entry price in comparison to market benchmarks to secure superior returns. Led by Sanjiv Mehta, the firm is halfway through raising its $400 million consumer fund to back differentiated, founder-led brands.
Mumbai: Global private equity firm L Catterton’s India pool of capital, led by former Hindustan Unilever (HUL) chief Sanjiv Mehta, is eyeing more proprietary deals in the country after deploying over $100 million across companies like Farmley, Haldiram’s and Healing Hands Clinic over the last year.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More