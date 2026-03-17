Sanjiv Mehta-led L Catterton India eyes proprietary deals as consumer market expands

“Our deals are primarily proprietary in nature, and we don’t take part in intense bidding processes. This preferential access allows us to have better returns for our investors through better pricing discipline. The three deals we have completed so far have, on average, been 20–40% lower in terms of entry price versus market benchmarks, which again is an important driver of superior returns. On top of this, we help our entrepreneurs by leveraging our operating experience,” its partner Vikram Kumaraswamy said in a media roundtable on Tuesday.