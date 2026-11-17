L3Harris Finds Itself Back in the Spotlight After ATC Meltdown

(Bloomberg) -- L3Harris Technologies Inc. faces renewed scrutiny after US officials said the company may have been at fault for a nationwide grounding of all flights Friday evening, the latest corporate drama to befall the defense giant in recent months.

“We’re working to determine whether we had incompetence, meaning was it user error or installer error ​from L3Harris, or did they install a faulty router? We haven’t determined what the fault was,” US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Saturday.

The spotlight is back on the Melbourne, Florida-based contractor just months after it was roiled by a misconduct scandal that prompted the ouster of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Christopher Kubasik.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What caused the nationwide FAA ground stop? ⌵ Officials said the outage followed a transition from copper to fiber-optic communications at an FAA telecommunications hub in El Dorado, Arkansas. The change may have overloaded an old router, disrupting radar screens and radio frequencies at multiple FAA facilities. 2 Was L3Harris responsible for the FAA outage? ⌵ That has not been determined. Federal officials are investigating whether the problem involved user or installer error, or a faulty router; equipment was being analyzed at an L3Harris lab. 3 Why did a communications failure lead to a nationwide flight ground stop? ⌵ The failure caused intermittent problems with air traffic control radar screens and radio frequencies at facilities handling high-altitude traffic. The FAA issued a nationwide ground stop in response to the disruption. 4 How many flights were affected by the FAA technology outage? ⌵ More than 17,000 flights had been canceled by Sunday, according to aviation data providers. Thousands more were delayed as airlines worked to restore aircraft and crew schedules. 5 Has L3Harris’s FAA telecommunications network had a similar outage before? ⌵ Yes. In 2009, a network routing-device replacement was linked to an outage that disrupted the FAA’s processing of flight-plan data and delayed hundreds of flights. An FAA panel cited problems with Harris’s maintenance and monitoring processes.

In August, aerospace veteran Sam Mehta took over to lead the company, which supplies missile systems for the Iran war and avionics for NASA’s recent moon mission, and retrofitted the Qatari 747 jet being used by President Donald Trump.

But one of the biggest public crises facing its new CEO originated with far humbler work: efforts to replace aging copper wiring at a remote US Federal Aviation Administration telecommunications hub in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Duffy and other federal officials said L3’s telecommunications network may be at fault for the outage. They said an otherwise-routine transition from copper to fiber-optic communications wire at that facility, located about 120 miles south of Little Rock near the Louisiana border, overloaded an old router.

The failure then created intermittent issues with Air Traffic Control radar screens and radio frequencies at many of the FAA’s facilities that control high-altitude traffic, officials said, prompting the agency to issue a nationwide grounding.

MORE: US Airlines Brace for Billion-Dollar Hit After FAA Ground Stop

How that critical aviation infrastructure serving the world’s largest aviation market may have failed, and whether L3 is to blame, is at the center of a federal investigation now underway. Duffy said Monday the equipment in question was being analyzed by officials at an L3 lab in Florida.

Company shares were down about 2.9% in New York trading as of 1 p.m. local time Monday.

“L3Harris takes the nationwide ground stop and its impact on travelers, airlines and air traffic operations seriously,” the company said in a statement Saturday. Company representatives didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

This isn’t the first time the company has been under federal investigation.

Predecessor Harris Corp. was first awarded the contract for the FAA’s Telecommunications Infrastructure, or FTI, in 2002. Harris merged with L3 Technologies in 2019, forming the combined company, and has since served as a key integrator for the agency.

In 2009 — nearly 17 years to the day of Friday’s outage — Harris’s FTI network was faulted for an eerily similar incident that snarled the FAA’s ability to process key flight plan data, delaying hundreds of flights.

An FAA panel convened the next year found the issue occurred as a result of “maintenance work to replace and upgrade a network routing device.”

The panel ultimately determined the network still met FAA requirements, but errors with Harris’ maintenance and monitoring processes “not only caused the outage, but also significantly impacted Harris’ ability to rapidly diagnose and correct them.”

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