Lack of leverage leads buyout shops to purchase minority stakes
- The absence of cheap debt is resulting in a comeback for a deal type largely unseen since the financial crisis
Private-equity managers have modified the typical buyout playbookby acquiring minority stakes in target companies as a way of coping with a lack of acquisition financing.
Growing numbers of managers are settling for positions of less than 50% with the option of taking a controlling stake later, according to several people with knowledge of market trends. The later transaction could be on a preset date or it could depend on whether the target company hits performance milestones following the initial deal, the people said.
When debt was cheap, buyout firms would typically acquire a majority stake in a target business and finance 70% or more of the cost with debt. But leverage has grown increasingly expensive this year as interest rates have risen.
Now many deal makers are buying a minority stake with plans to graduate to a majority interest and hoping to refinance if debt costs recede, the people said.
“Firms are showing flexibility so they can continue to stay in the game and do deals but not be burdened with a longstanding high interest rate on the debt," said Jonathan Melmed, partner and co-chair of law firm King & Spalding LLP’s global private-equity and M&A practice.
Private-equity firms often will make all or part of theirinvestments in the form of convertible preferred securities, which can be turned into equity in the event the firms exercise their option to buy a majority stake, Mr. Melmed added.
Some private-equity firms are pushing for the right to sell their minority interest back to the seller or to a third party when declining to exercise the option to buy control, added Chris Sheaffer, a partner and global vice-chair of law firm Reed Smith LLP’s private-equity group.
Buyout shops also are negotiating aggressive provisions that let the firm, even as a minority shareholder, trigger a sale of the company in the event the selling stakeholder can’t buy it out, Mr. Sheaffer said. Typically such provisions let majority shareholders force minority investors to sell out provided they receive the same price, terms and conditions as the majority shareholders, according to several people familiar with the agreements.
“You can’t predict what things will look like a couple years from now. [Sponsors] are trying to build enough levers so they can pull something depending on what makes sense in the market," Mr. Sheaffer said.
The cost and scarcity of leveraged finance is indicative of the end of the cheap-money era, which has prevailed since the U.S. Federal Reserve slashed interest rates in the wake of the Great Financial Crisis, according to several market participants. According to data from Refinitiv, there were $385 billion of private-equity-sponsored loans issued in the U.S. market in the year to Dec. 21, compared with around $748 billion in all of 2021. This doesn’t include issuance by credit funds, for which there isn’t yet accurate data.
Macroeconomic factors, from persistently high inflation to rising interest rates and fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, have created uncertainty around the performance and valuation of businesses. This has led to increased risk-aversion on the part of lenders, particularly banks, which have stricter standards than alternative leveraged finance providers such as private credit funds, according to several people with knowledge of market trends.
Some lenders are also encumbered by deals done at or near the top of the market last year that have since gone south. For instance, The Wall Street Journal reported in October that banks were planning to hold all $13 billion of debt supplied to finance Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter Inc. rather than syndicate it to avoid having to sell it at a loss.
“The pig is going through the python right now," said a partner at a private-equity firm that targets distressed debt and equity deals about the glut of deals that banks are digesting.
Tightened leverage taps also have contributed to far fewer deals getting done. U.S. private-equity deals closed in this year’s second half through Nov. 15 totaled $102 billion, tumbling around 63% from $273 billion in the first half, according to Preqin Ltd. data.
Deals that have gotten done have mostly featured less leverage than usual or none at all. For example, in November, buyout firm CVC Capital Partners sold insurance brokerage April Group to KKR & Co. in a deal that involved no debt, according to two people familiar with the matter.
Buying minority stakes with a view to taking control later and doing deals with no debt now are both predicated on financing becoming cheaper and more plentiful in the near future, an inherently risky approach.
“You need to have a very strong capital markets team that can go to the investors and say ‘I will be able to raise this financing in the next three months,’ which not everyone has the confidence of doing," said Simona Maellare, global co-head of the alternative capital group at investment bank UBS Group AG.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text