Lack of leverage leads buyout shops to purchase minority stakes

The cost and scarcity of leveraged finance is indicative of the end of the cheap-money era, which has prevailed since the U.S. Federal Reserve slashed interest rates in the wake of the Great Financial Crisis, according to several market participants. According to data from Refinitiv, there were $385 billion of private-equity-sponsored loans issued in the U.S. market in the year to Dec. 21, compared with around $748 billion in all of 2021. This doesn’t include issuance by credit funds, for which there isn’t yet accurate data.

