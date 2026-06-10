Lalithaa Jewellery to restart IPO roadshows for stalled ₹1,700-cr issue

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Ltd. is planning to restart investor roadshows for its initial public offering (IPO), two people familiar with the matter said, months after the company unofficially paused its ₹1,700-crore share sale amid media scrutiny over promoter remuneration, corporate governance and structural metrics.
"We are doing an internal review of the previous regulatory filing, and roadshows might start in a month or two," a person working on the transaction told Mint, asking not to be identified because the information is private. "The financial metrics and valuation expectations will be recalculated to align with current public market benchmarks and volatile input costs," this person said.
The Chennai-based jeweller had originally submitted its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in June 2025. Although it secured regulatory approval to proceed with the IPO in October 2025, the transaction timelines were deferred.