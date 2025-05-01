Laptop makers push 'AI PCs', but buyers aren't biting
SummaryA lack of clear-cut use cases, coupled with basic AI laptops costing at least 30% more than the average price of these devices in India, has led to AI laptops accounting for less than 5% of the market—a year after the industry started pushing their sales to individuals and businesses alike.
New Delhi: Artificial intelligence (AI) may be the bleeding-edge tech of today, and tomorrow, but an attempt by laptop brands to hawk so-called ‘AI PCs’ has left consumers distinctly unimpressed. The laptops, which come with specialised AI-compliant processors, are priced anywhere between 30% higher and double that of regular, top-of-the-line laptops, and are supposed to give users an edge in AI-related tasks.