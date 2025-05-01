Laptop makers push 'AI PCs', but buyers aren't biting

Retailers, too, are seeing weak sales. The chief executive of a top pan-India multi-brand retailer, requesting anonymity since he has multiple marketing and non-disclosure contracts with each of India’s top five laptop brands, said, “There’s no buyer who walks in saying they want an AI laptop—largely, this fad has not caught on as yet. Any laptop that is marketed by brands as an AI PC gets sold due to other factors—premium build quality, gaming, and so on. But AI is yet to prove to be a sales driver for laptops as yet."