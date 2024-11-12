Large opportunity in courier aggregation going forward: Unicommerce’s Kapil Makhija on Shipway acquisition

Unicommerce's acquisition of Shipway is expected to be worth 200 crore.

Sowmya Ramasubramanian
Published12 Nov 2024, 06:50 PM IST
Kapil Makhija, managing director and chief executive officer of Unicommerce.
Kapil Makhija, managing director and chief executive officer of Unicommerce.

There is a massive opportunity in courier aggregation as e-commerce is evolving fast and has sufficient headroom for growth in the coming years, Kapil Makhija, managing director and chief executive officer of listed e-commerce SaaS platform Unicommerce, told Mint, shortly after announcing the acquisition of courier aggregation and automation platform Shipway.

“Courier aggregation is a large opportunity. Today, it accounts for more than 85% of Shipway’s total revenue and will continue to be a primary driver going forward. It also ties in with Unicommerce’s core products,” Makhija said in an interview.

The e-commerce enablement SaaS platform acquired a 42.76% stake in Shipway for 68.4 crore in cash, and will acquire the remaining stake within a year through a stock swap by issue of equity shares or a merger, it said in a stock exchange filing late on Monday evening.

Read more: Loan, sweet loan: Financial services is NoBroker’s fastest-growing business

The entire deal is expected to be worth 200 crore, according to a person in the know who did not want to be named. Unicommerce’s Makhija did not comment on the total deal size.

Founded in 2015, Gurugram-based Shipway offers shipping software solutions to over 3,000 e-commerce and direct-to-consumer brands across 29,000 pin codes. It also provides an automated marketing platform called ConvertWay to equip brands with artificial intelligence-powered marketing tools.

Strategic alignment

Shipway competes with Temasek-backed Shiprocket in the courier aggregation space which is a roughly 3,800-4,300 crore market, according to industry estimates. The acquisition allows Unicommerce to enter a brand’s customer engagement journey which includes marketing automation and chatbots for sales and support, he said.

“Right from transaction processing, courier aggregation and customer engagement, we are able to now straddle across the entire value chain and brands are able to get everything under a single umbrella,” Makhija noted.

The company will invest more on scaling the segment after monitoring growth over the next few years, he said. The Kunal Bahl-backed company continuously observes white spaces in the e-commerce enablement journey and will take active steps to capitalize on opportunities that will be created as the industry evolves, the executive added.

Read more: KFC, Pizza Hut operator adds fresh brands to menu to beat demand blues

“While e-commerce has been around for a decade if you zoom out and see, in India, the number of shipments that were processed last year were only 4.5 billion. Compare that to China which did about 130 billion plus shipments last year. The headroom for growth for e-commerce is significant,” he said.

Direct-to-consumer (D2C) continues to grow, too. The market is likely to triple in four years to reach $61.3 billion by FY27 from $17 billion in FY23, buoyed by increased targeting by brands, hyper-personalisation, increased competition and rise in per capita earnings, according to a June report by market intelligence firm 1Lattice and venture firm Sorin Investments.

“There is a large potential for the transaction processing layer where we operate today. And with Shipway coming in, there is a large potential in courier aggregation and even in the pre-purchase segment as well,” Makhija noted.

Unicommerce’s shares on Tuesday fell 1.6% to settle at 193.90 apiece. Its current market capitalisation stands at about 1,900 crore as on Tuesday.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Nov 2024, 06:50 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesLarge opportunity in courier aggregation going forward: Unicommerce’s Kapil Makhija on Shipway acquisition

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Motors share price

    784.95
    03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -19.8 (-2.46%)

    Tata Steel share price

    144.15
    03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -0.8 (-0.55%)

    Tata Power share price

    414.25
    03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -17.25 (-4%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

    256.20
    03:55 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -0.7 (-0.27%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    638.50
    03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    14.6 (2.34%)

    Coforge share price

    8,099.00
    03:45 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    35.6 (0.44%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,862.90
    03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -4.1 (-0.22%)

    Federal Bank share price

    207.15
    03:53 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -0.6 (-0.29%)
    More from 52 Week High

    ITI share price

    295.15
    03:51 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -32.25 (-9.85%)

    Jyothy Labs share price

    441.65
    03:55 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -35.7 (-7.48%)

    Whirlpool Of India share price

    1,789.90
    03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -141.5 (-7.33%)

    Britannia Industries share price

    5,028.25
    03:56 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    -397.05 (-7.32%)
    More from Top Losers

    Uno Minda share price

    1,002.75
    03:48 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    80.45 (8.72%)

    Jubilant Foodworks share price

    636.30
    03:29 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    34.45 (5.72%)

    The Ramco Cements share price

    910.25
    03:40 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    40.3 (4.63%)

    Macrotech Developers share price

    1,241.65
    03:44 PM | 12 NOV 2024
    52.9 (4.45%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,305.00-1,470.00
      Chennai
      77,311.00-1,470.00
      Delhi
      77,463.00-1,470.00
      Kolkata
      77,315.00-1,470.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.