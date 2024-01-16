Large retailers rush to tier-II markets to tap consumers
Over 30 major domestic and international retail brands entered 14 tier-II cities between January and September last year
Greater reach of e-commerce as well as growing aspirations and a surge in discretionary spends are driving up demand for retail spaces in tier-II cities in the country. According to a report released by real estate consulting firm CBRE, over 30 major domestic and international retail brands entered 14 tier-II cities between January and September last year, highlighting the growing appeal of large non-metros among organized retailers.