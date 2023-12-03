Larry Summers on AI governance: OpenAI must cooperate with govt for national security and regulatory issues
Larry Summers, a board member at OpenAI, emphasized the significance of the company's work and the importance of operating as a corporation with a conscience.
Larry Summers, recently appointed as a board member at the artificial intelligence startup OpenAI, expressed the significance of the company's work as "extraordinarily important." He emphasized the importance of OpenAI operating as a "corporation with a conscience."
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message