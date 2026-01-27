L&T Q3 preview: Profit may jump by a third, but Middle East orders in focus

Mumbai: Investors, economists and markets will be closely tracking the earnings of India’s largest infrastructure and engineering firm Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday, as the numbers provide key signals for informed decision-making.

While the company’s revenue and profit for the October–December period are expected to grow in double digits year-on-year, investors will be more keen to see whether the growth momentum in the company’s order inflows seen in recent quarters sustains, especially amid concerns of a slowdown in business from the Middle East.

Meanwhile, economists and the markets will look at an even more specific slice of the order inflows - domestic private sector capital expenditure. The Mumbai-headquartered company said in October that it was seeing the first signs of the return of private sector capex in India, with its infrastructure projects segment receiving domestic orders worth nearly ₹27,400 crore in the July-September quarter, 50% more than a year ago.

Investors will be keen to see whether the sharp rise in domestic orders in the previous quarter, indicating a pickup in private capex, was a flash in the pan or the beginning of a sustained trend.

L&T’s financials for the quarter are expected to be robust. Consolidated revenue for the three months to December (Q3 FY26) is estimated to grow 16% year-on-year to ₹74,875 crore, as per the consensus estimate of analysts at four brokerages. These are HDFC Securities, JM Financial, Motila Oswal and Nuvama.

Profit is estimated to grow by nearly a third to ₹4,346 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) are pegged to grow by more than a fifth to ₹7,659 crore.

Beyond the headlines financial numbers, here are the top things to look out for in L&T’s earnings on Wednesday:

Middle East order inflows, management outlook

L&T’s order book stood at a record ₹6.67 trillion at the end of September, and the company indicated that it had an order pipeline of ₹10.4 trillion, giving clear visibility into revenue growth over the short term. It received the highest quarterly order inflow of ₹1.16 trillion during the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

The Street would want to see whether the company can sustain this momentum.

There are a few clouds that could cast a shadow over this growth story. Kuwait, for instance, is considering cancellation of tenders worth $8.7 billion in the oil & gas sector citing high budget estimates, as per media reports. Out of this, L&T was the lowest bidder for $4.5 billion orders. While these were not part of the company’s order book yet, they were part of the company’s quantified order pipeline of ₹10.4 trillion, as per analyst reports.

“We have highlighted earlier that L&T is well placed in $4.5 billion worth of tenders in Kuwait. We do not have complete knowledge of L&T’s exposure to the projects that may be potentially cancelled," analysts at JM Financial noted on 13 January. The analysts underlined that some of the orders, even if cancelled, may get retendered after a re-assessment of project economics. However, this could lead to delay in award of projects in Kuwait, prompting them to cut their core order inflow estimates for L&T for FY26-FY28 by 5-6%.

Similarly, some early concerns loom over order inflows from Saudi Arabia, as per analysts from InCred Equities. Orders from the kingdom could moderate post FY27, as its construction industry growth slows, the analysts wrote in a note on 5 January. Saudi’s construction industry grew at a compounded annual rate of 24% during FY22-FY25. This rate could moderate to single-digits, in line with the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate, the analysts said.

This could have a significant impact on L&T, as Saudi Arabia accounts for three-quarters of the company’s international infrastructure orders.

Domestic private sector capex

L&T’s infrastructure projects segment received domestic orders worth ₹27,400 crore during Q2, marking the first instance in five quarters that the segment crossed the ₹20,000-crore order inflow.

“We find that both private sector capital as well as infrastructure investments have shown an uptick. We do believe that the trend would continue going forward," said R. Shankar Raman, whole-time director and chief financial officer of L&T during a post-earnings media interaction. On private sector expenditure, he said that while there was an uptick in order receipts during the second quarter, it remains to be seen whether it turns into a trend.

International diversification, expansion in Europe

L&T’s overseas business is heavily concentrated in the Middle East, especially in Saudi Arabia. However, the company won its largest contract in late October in the Netherlands, marking its arrival in Europe, and potentially opening vast markets.

Investors will be looking for management commentary on whether the European order was a one-off or if they will be looking at expanding into the new geography, and how lucrative the margins will be.

The company won a contract for the development of high-voltage direct current (HVDC) converter stations that would integrate Dutch power company TenneT’s offshore wind energy projects to the European grid. The project will be delivered in collaboration with Hitachi Energy, which will provide the equipment, while L&T will handle the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) aspects.

“L&T continues to drive long-term growth through international diversification (through) large order wins in Middle East and now Europe, moving up the skill curve (with) bid for 5th generation fighter aircraft and UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones), and through traditional businesses (domestic buildings and factories and thermal power generation)," analysts at JP Morgan noted on 3 November.

Defence, hi-tech manufacturing

L&T and Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) have formed a strategic partnership to bid for the Advanced Multirole Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme. The ₹15,000-crore project is to develop five prototypes. The partnership combines L&T's engineering with BEL's defence electronics to challenge Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd's monopoly.

Larsen & Toubro and America's General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) have joined hands to manufacture Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) remotely-piloted aircraft systems - unmanned drones in simple language - in India for the Indian Armed Forces. L&T will act as the prime bidder for 87 MALE drones, with GA-ASI providing technology transfer.

While the company has been a serious player in the defence sector for some time, these bids expand its technological capabilities into new territories and offer significant long-term revenue potential. Investors will be looking for management commentary on this segment.