L&T Q3 preview: Profit may jump by a third, but Middle East orders in focus
Nehal Chaliawala 5 min read 27 Jan 2026, 03:23 pm IST
Summary
Markets will look at a more specific slice of order inflows -domestic private sector capex. The company said in October that it was seeing the first signs of the return of private sector capex in India, with its infra projects segment getting domestic orders worth about ₹27,400 cr in July-September.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Mumbai: Investors, economists and markets will be closely tracking the earnings of India’s largest infrastructure and engineering firm Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday, as the numbers provide key signals for informed decision-making.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story