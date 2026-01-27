L&T Q3 preview: Profit may jump by a third, but Middle East orders in focus

“We have highlighted earlier that L&T is well placed in $4.5 billion worth of tenders in Kuwait. We do not have complete knowledge of L&T’s exposure to the projects that may be potentially cancelled," analysts at JM Financial noted on 13 January. The analysts underlined that some of the orders, even if cancelled, may get retendered after a re-assessment of project economics. However, this could lead to delay in award of projects in Kuwait, prompting them to cut their core order inflow estimates for L&T for FY26-FY28 by 5-6%.