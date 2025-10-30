L&T marks Europe arrival with mega Dutch order
L&T did not disclose the value of the contract, but two analysts tracking the sector said that the project to deliver six high-voltage direct current converter stations of 6 gigawatts each could run upwards of ₹30,000 crore.
