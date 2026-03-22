India's largest infrastructure and engineering firm, Larsen & Toubro Ltd, which derives over a third of its revenue from West Asia, has said that most of its over 100 construction projects in the region are progressing as usual, with work halted at only a handful of sites.
95% projects in West Asia are progressing as usual: L&T
SummaryL&T always had a contingency plan for a war-like situation in the oil-rich region, says deputy managing director Subramanian Sarma.
India's largest infrastructure and engineering firm, Larsen & Toubro Ltd, which derives over a third of its revenue from West Asia, has said that most of its over 100 construction projects in the region are progressing as usual, with work halted at only a handful of sites.
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