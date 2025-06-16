Midnight's new children fuel booming late-night delivery economy
Restaurants are seeing a rise in late-night orders, driven by changing consumer lifestyles and convenience. However, operational challenges persist, particularly in obtaining permits and managing logistics for late-night services.
NEW DELHI : In recent months, 37-year-old Sahiba Singh has been ordering either desserts or snacks such as momos and burgers after 10 pm. The New Delhi resident attributed this to both availability of more brands on quick commerce and food delivery apps, as well as for satiating her own late-night cravings.