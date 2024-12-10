Hello User
Companies News Today Live Updates on December 10, 2024: Investcorp-backed NSEIT rebrands to NuSummit, to increase focus on global markets

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 06:00 AM IST
Livemint

Companies News Today Live Updates on December 10, 2024: Get the latest updates on the company's financial performance, strategic acquisitions, and market shifts. Explore detailed insights on mergers, acquisitions, financial results, and leadership changes that are shaping the business landscape across industries.

Companies News Today Live Updates: Investcorp-backed NSEIT rebrands to NuSummit, to increase focus on global markets

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Dec 2024, 06:00 AM IST Company Business News Today Live: Investcorp-backed NSEIT rebrands to NuSummit, to increase focus on global markets

  • Bahrain-based Investcorp acquired the National Stock Exchange’s digital services business for 1,000 crore in April.
Read the full story here

10 Dec 2024, 06:00 AM IST Top Company Leader Today Live: Former Swiggy CTO Dale Vaz launches stock trading platform Sahi

  • The platform will compete with market leaders like Zerodha and Groww. According to latest data collated by Motilal Oswal, the market share of Groww stood at 25.1%, while Zerodha's slipped to 17.1% in July.
Read the full story here

10 Dec 2024, 05:30 AM IST Company Business News Today Live: Blackstone's IGI deal latest in hot exit year

  • This will be the 7th liquidity milestone for the PE firm in 2024, making this one of its best exit years.
Read the full story here

