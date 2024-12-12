LIVE UPDATES

Companies News Today Live Updates on December 12, 2024: JSW Group explores expansion into copper, aluminium, has engaged consultants, says top executive

2 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2024, 06:00 AM IST

Companies News Today Live Updates on December 12, 2024: Get the latest updates on the company's financial performance, strategic acquisitions, and market shifts. Explore detailed insights on mergers, acquisitions, financial results, and leadership changes that are shaping the business landscape across industries.