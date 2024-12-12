Explore
Wed Dec 11 2024 15:59:39
Companies News Today Live Updates on December 12, 2024: JSW Group explores expansion into copper, aluminium, has engaged consultants, says top executive
LIVE UPDATES

Companies News Today Live Updates on December 12, 2024: JSW Group explores expansion into copper, aluminium, has engaged consultants, says top executive

2 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Livemint

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Dec 2024, 06:00:13 AM IST

Company News Today Live: JSW Group explores expansion into copper, aluminium, has engaged consultants, says top executive

  • While the plans are at an early stage, the company has engaged consultants to explore the financial viability of such an expansion, according to chief executive Jayant Acharya. JSW Steel's falling margins due to a surge in imports may hurt the company's ability to commit capex, he warned.
Read the full story here

12 Dec 2024, 05:30:11 AM IST

Company News Today Live: Adani Group in early talks with investors, lenders to refinance $1.1 billion green energy arm loans

  • The Adani Green projects for which the $1.1 billion loans were taken—from a group of overseas banks—are mostly backed by assured cashflows from PPAs (power purchase agreements) of 25 years, which makes the group prefer longer tenure refinancing facilities.
Read the full story here

