Companies News Today Live Updates on December 12, 2024: Elon Musk hits ‘historic first’: $400 billion net worth rocketed by $50 billion SpaceX share sale

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
- Elon Musk has reached a net worth of $400 billion, driven by a SpaceX share sale and Tesla stock surge. His wealth increased by $62.8 billion in one day, contributing to the world’s richest 500 individuals surpassing $10 trillion in combined net worth.
- While the plans are at an early stage, the company has engaged consultants to explore the financial viability of such an expansion, according to chief executive Jayant Acharya. JSW Steel's falling margins due to a surge in imports may hurt the company's ability to commit capex, he warned.
- The Adani Green projects for which the $1.1 billion loans were taken—from a group of overseas banks—are mostly backed by assured cashflows from PPAs (power purchase agreements) of 25 years, which makes the group prefer longer tenure refinancing facilities.