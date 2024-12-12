Companies News Today Live Updates on December 12, 2024: Elon Musk hits ‘historic first’: $400 billion net worth rocketed by $50 billion SpaceX share sale

Hello User
LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 06:35 AM IST
12 Dec 2024, 06:35 AM IST Top Company Leader Today Live: Elon Musk hits ‘historic first’: $400 billion net worth rocketed by $50 billion SpaceX share sale

  • Elon Musk has reached a net worth of $400 billion, driven by a SpaceX share sale and Tesla stock surge. His wealth increased by $62.8 billion in one day, contributing to the world’s richest 500 individuals surpassing $10 trillion in combined net worth.
12 Dec 2024, 06:00 AM IST Company News Today Live: JSW Group explores expansion into copper, aluminium, has engaged consultants, says top executive

  • While the plans are at an early stage, the company has engaged consultants to explore the financial viability of such an expansion, according to chief executive Jayant Acharya. JSW Steel's falling margins due to a surge in imports may hurt the company's ability to commit capex, he warned.
12 Dec 2024, 05:30 AM IST Company News Today Live: Adani Group in early talks with investors, lenders to refinance $1.1 billion green energy arm loans

  • The Adani Green projects for which the $1.1 billion loans were taken—from a group of overseas banks—are mostly backed by assured cashflows from PPAs (power purchase agreements) of 25 years, which makes the group prefer longer tenure refinancing facilities.
