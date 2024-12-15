Companies News Today Live Updates on December 15, 2024: ‘Cook time 2 min, delivery time 8 min’: Bombay Shaving's CEO Shantanu Deshpande raises concern over food delivery market

LIVE UPDATES

1 min read . 03:55 PM IST

Companies News Today Live Updates on December 15, 2024: Get the latest updates on the company's financial performance, strategic acquisitions, and market shifts. Explore detailed insights on mergers, acquisitions, financial results, and leadership changes that are shaping the business landscape across industries.