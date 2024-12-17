Explore
Companies News Today Live Updates on December 17, 2024: Investors eye stake buy in BluPine Energy in heated M&A market
LIVE UPDATES

Companies News Today Live Updates on December 17, 2024: Investors eye stake buy in BluPine Energy in heated M&A market

2 min read . Updated: 17 Dec 2024, 05:15 AM IST
Livemint

Companies News Today Live Updates on December 17, 2024: Get the latest updates on the company's financial performance, strategic acquisitions, and market shifts. Explore detailed insights on mergers, acquisitions, financial results, and leadership changes that are shaping the business landscape across industries.

Companies News Today Live Updates: Investors eye stake buy in BluPine Energy in heated M&A market
Companies News Today Live Updates: Investors eye stake buy in BluPine Energy in heated M&A market

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Dec 2024, 05:15:15 AM IST

Company News Today Live: Investors eye stake buy in BluPine Energy in heated M&A market

  • Amid rising investor demand for clean energy, BluPine Energy, a platform by Actis Capital, is under discussion for potential divestment. Actis, however, denies selling plans, with a goal of over 4 GW renewable capacity in India by 2028.
Read the full story here

17 Dec 2024, 05:05:15 AM IST

Company News Today Live: Japanese M&A interest makes a strong comeback in 2024

  • Japanese strategics made large bids for assets across the Indian spectrum this year. Though some of the large ones are yet to culminate, Japanese trading houses and banks struck multiple minority investments across sectors. But, wariness persists, owing to past legal battles.
Read the full story here

