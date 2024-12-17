Hello User
Companies News Today Live Updates on December 17, 2024: ​ Antler India eyes record deals next year in a sign that early-stage funding may be on recovery path after 2 years

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:50 AM IST
Livemint

Companies News Today Live Updates on December 17, 2024: Get the latest updates on the company's financial performance, strategic acquisitions, and market shifts. Explore detailed insights on mergers, acquisitions, financial results, and leadership changes that are shaping the business landscape across industries.

Companies News Today Live Updates: ​ Antler India eyes record deals next year in a sign that early-stage funding may be on recovery path after 2 years

Companies News Today Live Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with the latest insights from the corporate world through our company news coverage. This section provides a detailed look at significant events affecting industries and markets globally, including mergers, acquisitions, financial reports, and strategic shifts in leadership and operations. Whether you're an investor, a business professional, or simply interested in the dynamics of various industries, our reports offer a deep dive into the developments that shape the economic landscape. From startups to established giants, we bring you the news that matters to help you make informed decisions in a rapidly changing business environment.

17 Dec 2024, 10:50 AM IST Company Business News Today Live: ​ Antler India eyes record deals next year in a sign that early-stage funding may be on recovery path after 2 years

  • The VC firm has closed 30 investments in 2024, its highest so far. In comparison, it closed about 22 investments last year, less than 10 in 2022, and 13 in 2021.
Read the full story here

17 Dec 2024, 05:15 AM IST Company News Today Live: Investors eye stake buy in BluPine Energy in heated M&A market

  • Amid rising investor demand for clean energy, BluPine Energy, a platform by Actis Capital, is under discussion for potential divestment. Actis, however, denies selling plans, with a goal of over 4 GW renewable capacity in India by 2028.
Read the full story here

17 Dec 2024, 05:05 AM IST Company News Today Live: Japanese M&A interest makes a strong comeback in 2024

  • Japanese strategics made large bids for assets across the Indian spectrum this year. Though some of the large ones are yet to culminate, Japanese trading houses and banks struck multiple minority investments across sectors. But, wariness persists, owing to past legal battles.
Read the full story here

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.