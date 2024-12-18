Explore
Tue Dec 17 2024 15:59:57
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 145.65 -1.52%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,245.10 -1.81%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 469.85 -0.04%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 349.25 -1.02%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 779.35 -0.68%
Companies News Today Live Updates on December 18, 2024: Enel India deal on the final stretch
Companies News Today Live Updates on December 18, 2024: Enel India deal on the final stretch

2 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2024, 05:15 AM IST
Companies News Today Live Updates on December 18, 2024: Get the latest updates on the company's financial performance, strategic acquisitions, and market shifts.

18 Dec 2024, 05:15:10 AM IST

  • Three investors have made a binding bid for Enel Group’s renewable energy business in India, potentially valuing the wind and solar assets at over $500 million.
18 Dec 2024, 05:10:10 AM IST

Company News Today Live: Race for Dulux maker tightens to three players

  • The race for Akzo Nobel India includes Pidilite Industries, JSW Paints, and Indigo Paints, with a deal valued at $2-2.5 billion. The initial interest from Aditya Birla and Adani Group has shifted, indicating a significant change in the competitive landscape of the paint industry.
